'Stop using immediately' - Aldi issue baby product recall over safety fears
Aldi Ireland have issued a recall for a baby carrier sold recently in their middle aisle over safety fears.
The over 1,000 Irish shoppers who bought the Adventuridge hiking baby carrier are being urged to return the product to their nearest Aldi store over fears from the manufacturer that a strap component could break in a small number of models.
Aldi Ireland is placing posters advising of the recall at stores. They said: "We are recalling this product because our supplier has identified that a component may fail on a small number of carriers.
"Customers are asked to stop using this product immediately and return it to the nearest store where a full refund will be given."
There have been no reports of injuries in Ireland as a result of the flaw.
PRODUCT DETAILS:
Product Name: Hiking Baby Carrier
Brand: Adventuridge
Product code: 804707
Barcode: 4088500636642 Blue
