05/11/2021

Social enterprise projects across fourteen counties to benefit from €300k in funding

Mary McFadden

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Over a quarter of a million euro in funding has been announced for twenty five social enterprise projects across fourteen counties.  

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, today announced the support of €12,000 cash to each of the chosen awardees as part of the Social Enterprise Start-up Fund. 

Minister Humphreys called the response to the call for funding "overwhelming" and stated the scheme was heavily over-subscribed. 

She said, "Social Enterprises are providing valuable services and supports in communities right across Ireland. Even throughout Covid-19, our social enterprises stepped up to the plate and continued to play a vital role. 

"This fund was set up with the aim of helping different Social Enterprises who are at an early stage to grow, create jobs and realise their goals."

Projects including Buddy Bench and Carers Network Ireland will receive funding in the following counties: Mayo, Galway, Clare, Kilkenny, Dublin, Limerick, Louth, Cork, Tipperary, Roscommon, Monaghan, Meath, Carlow and Kerry. 

Recipients will also receive a place on a tailored programme providing training in strategic planning, financial management, governance, business modelling, pitching, and impact measurement. 

