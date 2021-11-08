Funding of €700,000 announced under CLÁR Programme

Funding of €700,000 to support 18 projects under the CLÁR Programme was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys today.

The funding is part of a new Innovation Measure designed to support communities in delivering projects that assist with issues such as rural isolation, population decline and social disadvantage.

The CLÁR Programme is a key part of Our Rural Future ­– the Government’s five year strategy designed to revitalise Rural Ireland.

Announcing the funding today, Minister Humphreys said: “I am delighted to announce funding for these projects, as part of the CLÁR programme’s new Innovation Measure.

“This is a measure that is designed to support innovative and bold ideas that will make a difference in communities across rural Ireland.

“The range of projects being awarded funding today shows the depth of talent, innovation and creativity that exists in rural Ireland. Harnessing this resource is a key element of the Government’s vision for rural Ireland as set out in Our Rural Future.

“I’m really looking forward to visiting these projects to see first-hand the impact that they will have in rural towns and villages.”

As part of the competitive application process, a wide range of innovative proposals were received from community organisations and local authorities across the CLÁR areas.

Some of the projects which have now been selected for funding include:

Co. Kerry - SMARTlab Skelligs Living Iveragh - To develop a Research and Development Innovation Centre of Excellence focused on STEAM, Design Thinking, Leadership and Youth-led Innovation - €50,000

Co. Cork - Cork County Council - Drone technology to assess areas in the event of a natural disaster, such as a flood, where the area can be hazardous to access - €21,355

Co. Kerry - The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service, Cahersiveen Social Services and the University of Limerick - Cross-generational Connection with Youth Action addressing IT poverty among older people in South Kerry - €50,000

Co. Mayo - Newport Dark Sky Friendly Lighting Project – removing existing lighting from the Viaduct Bridge and Church Grounds and replacing it with ecologically friendly lights to enhance the nocturnal environment safely - €50,000

Co. Galway - Comhairle Ceantar na nOileán Teo. – establishment of Ireland's first Gaeltacht Retrofit Co-op - €50,000

Today’s announcement is in addition to funding of over €5.7m for 143 projects which Minister Humphreys recently announced under CLÁR for schools and community safety measures, outdoor community recreation facilities, community gardens and allotments, and mobility and cancer care transport services.

This brings the total amount funded under the CLÁR 2021 programme to over €6.5m for over 160 projects.