MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for missing man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32 year old Warren Altman who has been missing from the Foxrock area of County Dublin since Sunday, 7th November, 2021.
Warren is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a stocky build, brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Warren was wearing a grey two piece suit with a white shirt and was carrying a gym bag.
Gardaí and Warren's family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Warren's whereabouts are asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
