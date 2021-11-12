MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for man missing since November 2

Stephen was last seen on November 2, 2021 at approximately 11am in Galway city.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32 year old Stephen Cunningham who has been missing from Ballybrit, Galway since Tuesday November 2, 2021.
Stephen is described as being approximately 6' 2" in height with a thin build, sandy/blond hair and may have a beard and blue eyes.
Stephen was last seen on November 2, 2021 at approximately 11am in Galway city. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time. It is believed that Stephen may be in the Maam Cross/Clifden area of Galway.
Gardaí and Stephen's family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Stephen's whereabouts are asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
