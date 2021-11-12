Gardai concerned for welfare of 16-year-old missing for a week
Gardai are concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old missing for seven days.
Public assistance is being sought to trace the whereabouts of Louise Little, who is described as being approximately 5'4" in height with a slim build, long black hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen on November 5 at approximately 10.30pm when she left home in Edgeworthstown, County Longford.
She had been wearing a black jacket, white top, black tracksuit bottoms and black boots.
It's believed Louise may be in the Ballinasloe area of County Galway.
Anyone with information on Louise's whereabouts are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
