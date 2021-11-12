REVEALED: the locations where large Lotto prizes were won as €19 million jackpot is up for grabs

The location of 27 winners around the country who shared in a jackpot of almost €800,000 have been revealed.

This weekend, Lotto players across Ireland will have another chance to play for the highest jackpot ever seen in the history of the game after there was no overall winner of the incredible €19,060,800 on offer in the midweek draw.

As Wednesday night’s jackpot was capped, this meant that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner.

Since there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category, the additional funds were added to the next tier with a winner which was the Match 5 prize tier.

The prize boost resulted in 27 players in 14 counties all over Ireland winning the cool sum of €28,908 each in the midweek draw. The National Lottery are appealing to players to check their tickets carefully and have today revealed the selling locations where each of the 27 tickets, which are now worth €28,908 each, were purchased.

The largest winners from Wednesday night’s draw who all matched five numbers are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe. Each of the winners should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday 10th November draw were: 06, 20, 29, 33, 37, 42 and the bonus was 27.

Across the last 12 draws, 175 Lotto players have benefited from the boosted prize funds at the Match 5 + Bonus and Match 5 tiers.

The Lotto jackpot reached the €19.06 million amount on Wednesday 29th September and since Saturday 2nd October when the jackpot cap came into effect, the additional funds that would have usually gone to the jackpot have been flowing down to the lower prize tiers in each of the subsequent draws.

* Lotto Match 5 prize winners on Wednesday 10th November 2021 (27 winners of €28,908)

CAVAN

Supervalu, Main Street, Bailieborough, Cavan

CLARE

The Leisure Centre, Frances Street, Kilrush, Ennis, Clare

CORK

Online/www.lottery.ie

DUBLIN

Tansey's Newsagents, 6 Fitzmaurice Road, Finglas, Dublin 11

DUBLIN

Applegreen Service Station, North Street, Swords, Dublin

DUBLIN

Supervalu, Rosemount Shopping Centre, Marian Road, Dublin 14

DUBLIN

Spar, The Triangle, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

DUBLIN

Online/www.lottery.ie

GALWAY

Duggan Supermarkets, Post Office, Renmore Rd, Galway

GALWAY

Duggan Supermarkets, Post Office, Renmore Rd, Galway

KILDARE

Swans, Fairgreen, Naas, Kildare

KILDARE

Eurospar Kill, Main Street, Kill, Kildare

KILDARE

Supervalu, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare, Kildare

KILKENNY

Online/www.lottery.ie

KILKENNY

Circle K Service Station, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny, Kilkenny

LAOIS

Super Store, Main Street, Stradbally, Laois

LOUTH

Centra, Main Street, Dunleer, Louth

MAYO

Tesco, Claremorris Road, Ballinrobe, Mayo

MAYO

Costcutter, Killala Road, Ballina, Mayo

MAYO

Ballyheane Service Station, Castlebar, Cunnaker, Mayo

MAYO

Online/www.lottery.ie

OFFALY

Newscorner, Dunnes Shopping Centre, Tullamore, Offaly

OFFALY

Spar Express, St Mary's Road, Edenderry, Offaly

TIPPERARY

Spar Express, Turtulla, Thurles, Tipperary

TIPPERARY

Online/www.lottery.ie

WATERFORD

Supervalu, The Quay, Waterford

WESTMEATH

O'Briens Service Station, Lynn Road, Mullingar, Westmeath