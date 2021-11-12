APPEAL: Gardaí appeal for witnesses after the discovery of a man with serious head injuries
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a male with serious head injuries on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Gardaí were called to a green area beside Mellowes Avenue, Dublin 11 shortly before 8pm after a member of the public reported the discovery of a male with serious injuries.
The male had suffered serious head injuries and remains in critical condition in Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.
An Garda Síochána are appealing for any person who was in the vicinity of Mellowes Avenue, Mellowes Road, Kildondan Road or Cardiffsbridge Road between 7.30pm and 8.00pm on November 11, 2021.
They are appealing in particular to any person or driver with dashcam or other video footage to contact Gardaí at Finglas Garda Station 01 – 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.