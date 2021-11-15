Covid-19 hospital cases continue to rise

There are currently 617 patients in hospital with Covid-19, the highest number since February.
Of that number, 102 are currently in intensive care.
In the past day, two patients were admitted to ICU, with two discharged.
There were 68 new confirmed hospital cases in the past 24 hours, with 18 discharges in that time.
The numbers are 3.8%% higher than last Monday, and 19.8% higher than two weeks ago
Figures had dropped to just 43 in hospital with Covid-19 on one day in July, but the past two months have seen figures creep up again.
The highest number of hospital cases recorded was 2022 on January 18 last.
