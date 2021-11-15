Extra €1 million in funding announced for community groups 'struggling financially'

An additional €1m in funding for the Community Services Programme (CSP) Support Fund has been announced.

Mr Joe O’Brien TD, Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, has today (15 November) announced additional funding of €1m for the programme. This brings the total amount allocated under the fund in 2020 and 2021 to almost €9m.

Announcing the funding, Minister O'Brien said: “While the majority of CSP supported organisations are now open, there are still a number of organisations that are struggling financially. As a result, I am delighted to be in a position to announce this extension of the CSP Support Fund to support these organisations so that they, in turn, can continue to provide access to their facilities and services across our communities.”

“I am very pleased to support the valuable work of community organisations in delivering vital services to the most vulnerable in our communities. This extension to the CSP Support Fund, in tandem with the additional funding made available to the COVID-19 Stability Fund in 2021, will continue to provide valuable support to these organisations,” he added.

The existing supports, which were in place until the end of June 2021 towards additional wage and PRSI supports, are now being extended to 30 November 2021 to those organisations considered most in need, in line with the extension of other Government wage support schemes.

This extension of the CSP Support Fund will be administered over the coming weeks by Pobal, who manage the Programme on behalf of the Department.