15/11/2021

Property prices increase by 12.4% in year to September

Property prices have increased by 12.4% in the last year

Property prices have increased by 12.4%

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Residential property prices have increased by 12.4% nationally in the year to September 2021, according to the latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures. 

Prices in Dublin rose by 11.5% and prices outside Dublin rose by 13.2%.

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to September 2021 was €272,000.

In the 12 months to September 2021, the lowest median price for a house was €125,000 in Leitrim, while the highest median price was €570,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

In September 2021, 4,304 dwellings were filed with Revenue, an increase of 34.8% compared to September 2020

Statistician Viacheslav Voronovich said property prices rose by 12.4% annually in September 2021 which was an increase from 10.9% in August. 

Dublin saw house prices increase by 12.4% and apartment prices increased by 7.7%. The highest house price growth in Dublin was in Dublin City at 14.1%, while Fingal saw a rise of 8.6%.

Outside of Dublin, house prices were up by 13.0%, and apartment prices were up by 15.1%.

"The region outside of Dublin with the largest increase in house prices was the Border at 21.9%, while at the other end of the scale, the Mid-East saw a 10.7% rise." he added.

House prices in the South-East increased by 16.3% and the South-West saw an increase of 11.9%.

