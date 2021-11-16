Leaflet to help children access mental health supports published and will be distributed to schools

An updated mental health support leaflet for children and young people was published yesterday, November 15, 2021.

The leaflet is aimed to raise awareness, signpost, and provide details of several HSE-funded national organisations that provide various mental health supports and services to children, young people, and their families.

Originally launched last year, the mental health support leaflet was circulated to 4,000 schools around the country and the updated version will be distributed to all schools and can be accessed both electronically and in hard copy.

Minister of State for Mental Health, Mary Butler said every opportunity to promote mental health services and supports must be taken and there are 'so many voluntary and community organisations providing invaluable supports to children and young people'.

"I hope it will help children and young people reach out and find the supports that they need. The updated leaflet will also be available online to download for those working with young people in colleges, universities, and youth organisations." she added.

The full updated leaflet can be accessed here.

Details of mental health services can be found here or by calling 1800 111 888.