Search

16/11/2021

'No payment can ever fully atone for the harm done' at Mother & Baby Institutions - minister

'No payment can ever fully atone for the harm done through the Mother & Baby Institutions' - minister

Reporter:

David Power

A fund of €800 million has been approved by Government today for 34,000 survivors and former residents under the Mother & Baby Institutions Payment Scheme.

The scheme will provide financial payments and a form of enhanced medical card to “defined groups in acknowledgement of suffering experienced while resident” in a mother and baby institution or county institution.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O'Gorman confirmed in a statement on social media that the Government had approved proposals for the scheme.

"This is a significant milestone in the State’s acknowledgement of its past failures and the needless suffering experienced by so many women and children while resident in these institutions," he said. 

"The Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme, valued at €800 million, is a broad scheme which encompasses but also goes far beyond the recommendations of the Commission of Investigation. It will benefit 34,000 survivors and former residents of these institutions," Minister O'Gorman said.

He thanked the survivors and their families who participated in the consultation process for the Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme, both in Ireland and abroad.

"The Scheme is one element of the State’s comprehensive response to the suffering endured by women and children in 20th century Ireland. Today, we have also published the Government’s Action Plan for Survivors and Former Residents of Mother and Baby and County Home Institutions.

"There is no payment or measure that can ever fully atone for the harm done through the Mother and Baby Institutions. What we have set out today is the next chapter in the State’s ongoing response, and its commitment to rebuilding the trust it so grievously shattered," Minister O'Gorman said. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media