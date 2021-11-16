Search

16/11/2021

APPEAL: Gardaí seeking witnesses after traffic collision leaves man in serious condition

APPEAL: Gardaí seeking witnesses after traffic collision leaves man in serious condition

APPEAL: Gardaí seeking witnesses after traffic collision leaves man in serious condition

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

A man in his 40s is in a serious condition after a road traffic collision this morning Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at approximately 8:45 am. 

Gardaí are seeking witnesses in relation to the collision that occurred on Herberton Road, Dublin 12.

The man who was travelling on an electronic scooter was taken to St James Hospital after he fell from his vehicle.

The road was closed for Forensic Collision Investigators to technically examine the scene but is re-opened again.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who were travelling in the area at this time to come forward, especially those who may have camera footage (including dash-cam).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

