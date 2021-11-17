Ireland’s best public parks and gardens awarded green flags

The 2021 Green Flag Awards were announced today by An Taisce Environmental Education, acknowledging Ireland’s best public Parks and Gardens

The international accreditation for public park excellence in Ireland increased this year with more than 100 accredited public green spaces.

Ireland was awarded a total of 103 Green Flag sites, including 84 formal public Green Flag Park sites, and 19 volunteer-run Green Community Sites

The Green Flag Awards for the best parks and gardens to visit in Ireland have surged and saw 32 local authorities and park operators delivering the international scheme.

New green flag parks and gardens include first-time sites from Counties Carlow, Meath, and Galway, as well as from Cork City.

The Green Flag Award Scheme is awarded for exceeding tough environmental standards in green space management, and excellence of visitor attractions.

It is the mark of a quality park or green space and is recognised throughout the world.

This year saw more than 2,300 public sites in 16 countries around the world achieve Green Flag or Green Flag Community Award status.

Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan commended the Green Heritage Accreditation and said it widens the pool of sites that can participate in the programme and highlights the multifaceted nature of Ireland's green spaces.

"It celebrates best practice in engagement with multi-layered heritage and reminds us all of our responsibility to appreciate and preserve richness and diversity of the green spaces that surround us." he added.

The Minister of State for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien said the Department of Rural and Community Development has supported An Taisce with the expansion of the Green Flag into community-run spaces since 2018.

"By doing this we have been able to leverage the Green Flag Award values and standards for the benefit of our communities and their voluntary work." added Minister O'Brien.

The Minister extended his thanks to park staff and community volunteers across the country.

"Not only in achieving this Green Flag Success for Ireland today, but in maintaining the many parks, gardens, and greens across the country for our mutual benefit. It is a great credit that they largely remained open and well managed at this difficult time." he added.

GREEN FLAGS AWARDED:

Abbeyfeale Community Leisure Ltd Páirc Cois Féile / Abbeyfeale Park

Cavan County Council: Cavan Burren Park

Clare County Council: John O’Sullivan Park

Clare County Council Shannon Town Park

Clare County Council Tim Smythe Park

Clare County Council Vandeleur Walled Gardens

Cork City Council Fitzgerald’s Park

Cork City Council Shalom Park

Donegal County Council Barrack Hill Town Park

Dublin City Council Albert College Park

Dublin City Council Blessington Street Park

Dublin City Council Bushy Park

Dublin City Council Father Collins Park

Dublin City Council Herbert Park

Dublin City Council Markievicz Park

Dublin City Council Poppintree Park

Dublin City Council Saint Anne's Park

Dublin City Council Saint Audoen's Park

Dublin City Council Saint Patrick's Park

Dublin City Council Weaver Park

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Blackrock Park

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Cabinteely Park

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Deansgrange Cemetery

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Deerpark

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Marlay Park

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council People’s Park

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Shanganagh Park

Fingal County Council Ardgillan Demesne

Fingal County Council Malahide Demesne

Fingal County Council Millennium Park

Fingal County Council Newbridge House and Farm

Fingal County Council Santry Demesne

Fingal County Council Saint Catherine’s Park

Galway City Council Children’s Millennium Park

Galway City Council Quinncentennial Park

Galway County Council The Palace Grounds

Kerry County Council Childers Park & Woodlands

Kerry County Council Tralee Bay Wetlands

Kerry County Council Tralee Town Park

Kildare County Council Liffey Linear Park Newbridge

Maynooth University/Saint Patrick’s College Maynooth Campus

Laois County Council Páirc an Phobail Portlaoise

Laois County Council Peoples Park Portarlington

Limerick Council The Peoples Park Limerick

Limerick Council Lough Gur Lakeshore Park and Visitor Centre

Longford County Council, The Mall

Louth County Council Blackrock Community Park

Louth County Council Ice House Hill Park

Louth County Council Saint Helena Park

Louth County Council Saint Dominic’s Park

Mayo County Council Jackie Clarke Collection Heritage Garden

Mayo County Council Turlough Park

Midland Amenity Park Dún na Sí Amenity & Heritage Park

National Parks and Wildlife Service Connemara National Park

National Parks and Wildlife Service Glenveagh National Park

National Parks and Wildlife Service Killarney House and Gardens

National Parks and Wildlife Service Ballycroy Visitor Centre – Wild Nephin National Park

National University of Ireland Galway National University of Ireland Galway Campus

North Mayo Heritage Centre Enniscoe

Offaly County Council Lloyd Town Park Tullamore

Office of Public Works Altamont House and Gardens

Office of Public Works Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre

Office of Public Works Castletown Demesne

Office of Public Works Derrynane Historic Park

Office of Public Works Fota Arboretum & Gardens

Office of Public Works Garinish Island

Office of Public Works Grangegorman Military Cemetery

Office of Public Works Irish National War Memorial Gardens

Office of Public Works The Iveagh Gardens

Office of Public Works The Phoenix Park Victorian Walled Garden

Office of Public Works Saint Stephen's Green

Sport Ireland National Sports Campus Sport Ireland Campus

South Dublin County Council Corkagh Park

South Dublin County Council Rathfarnham Castle Park

South Dublin County Council Sean Walsh Park

South Dublin County Council Tymon Park

South Dublin County Council Waterstown Park

Waterford City and County Council Kilbarry Nature Park

Waterford City and County Council Waterford Greenway

Waterford Institute of Technology Waterford Institute of Technology Sports Campus

Westmeath County Council Mullingar Town Park

Wexford County Council Pearse Park - New Ross

Wexford County Council The New Ross Library Park

Wicklow County Council Glendalough Cemeter

The Green Heritage Site Accreditation is awarded to public green spaces of historical importance, that actively understand, manage, and promote their heritage which makes them unique.

Green Heritage Site Accreditation:

Maynooth University/Saint Patrick’s College - Maynooth Campus

Mayo County Council - Turlough Park

National Parks and Wildlife Service - Connemara National Park

National Parks and Wildlife Service - Killarney House and Gardens

North Mayo Heritage Centre Enniscoe

Office of Public Works - Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre

Office of Public Works - Irish National War Memorial Gardens