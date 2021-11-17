Ireland’s best public parks and gardens awarded green flags today
The 2021 Green Flag Awards were announced today by An Taisce Environmental Education, acknowledging Ireland’s best public Parks and Gardens
The international accreditation for public park excellence in Ireland increased this year with more than 100 accredited public green spaces.
Ireland was awarded a total of 103 Green Flag sites, including 84 formal public Green Flag Park sites, and 19 volunteer-run Green Community Sites
The Green Flag Awards for the best parks and gardens to visit in Ireland have surged and saw 32 local authorities and park operators delivering the international scheme.
New green flag parks and gardens include first-time sites from Counties Carlow, Meath, and Galway, as well as from Cork City.
The Green Flag Award Scheme is awarded for exceeding tough environmental standards in green space management, and excellence of visitor attractions.
It is the mark of a quality park or green space and is recognised throughout the world.
This year saw more than 2,300 public sites in 16 countries around the world achieve Green Flag or Green Flag Community Award status.
Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan commended the Green Heritage Accreditation and said it widens the pool of sites that can participate in the programme and highlights the multifaceted nature of Ireland's green spaces.
"It celebrates best practice in engagement with multi-layered heritage and reminds us all of our responsibility to appreciate and preserve richness and diversity of the green spaces that surround us." he added.
The Minister of State for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien said the Department of Rural and Community Development has supported An Taisce with the expansion of the Green Flag into community-run spaces since 2018.
"By doing this we have been able to leverage the Green Flag Award values and standards for the benefit of our communities and their voluntary work." added Minister O'Brien.
The Minister extended his thanks to park staff and community volunteers across the country.
"Not only in achieving this Green Flag Success for Ireland today, but in maintaining the many parks, gardens, and greens across the country for our mutual benefit. It is a great credit that they largely remained open and well managed at this difficult time." he added.
GREEN FLAGS AWARDED:
Abbeyfeale Community Leisure Ltd Páirc Cois Féile / Abbeyfeale Park
______________
Cavan County Council: Cavan Burren Park
__________
Clare County Council: John O’Sullivan Park
Clare County Council Shannon Town Park
Clare County Council Tim Smythe Park
Clare County Council Vandeleur Walled Gardens
_____________________________
Cork City Council Fitzgerald’s Park
Cork City Council Shalom Park
___________________
Donegal County Council Barrack Hill Town Park
_______________________
Dublin City Council Albert College Park
Dublin City Council Blessington Street Park
Dublin City Council Bushy Park
Dublin City Council Father Collins Park
Dublin City Council Herbert Park
Dublin City Council Markievicz Park
Dublin City Council Poppintree Park
Dublin City Council Saint Anne's Park
Dublin City Council Saint Audoen's Park
Dublin City Council Saint Patrick's Park
Dublin City Council Weaver Park
_____________________
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Blackrock Park
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Cabinteely Park
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Deansgrange Cemetery
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Deerpark
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Marlay Park
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council People’s Park
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Shanganagh Park
__________________________
Fingal County Council Ardgillan Demesne
Fingal County Council Malahide Demesne
Fingal County Council Millennium Park
Fingal County Council Newbridge House and Farm
Fingal County Council Santry Demesne
Fingal County Council Saint Catherine’s Park
_____________________
Galway City Council Children’s Millennium Park
Galway City Council Quinncentennial Park
Galway County Council The Palace Grounds
___________________
Kerry County Council Childers Park & Woodlands
Kerry County Council Tralee Bay Wetlands
Kerry County Council Tralee Town Park
__________________
Kildare County Council Liffey Linear Park Newbridge
Maynooth University/Saint Patrick’s College Maynooth Campus
____________________
Laois County Council Páirc an Phobail Portlaoise
Laois County Council Peoples Park Portarlington
_____________________________
Limerick Council The Peoples Park Limerick
Limerick Council Lough Gur Lakeshore Park and Visitor Centre
______________________
Longford County Council, The Mall
_______________________
Louth County Council Blackrock Community Park
Louth County Council Ice House Hill Park
Louth County Council Saint Helena Park
Louth County Council Saint Dominic’s Park
______________________________
Mayo County Council Jackie Clarke Collection Heritage Garden
Mayo County Council Turlough Park
_________________
Midland Amenity Park Dún na Sí Amenity & Heritage Park
____________________________
National Parks and Wildlife Service Connemara National Park
National Parks and Wildlife Service Glenveagh National Park
National Parks and Wildlife Service Killarney House and Gardens
National Parks and Wildlife Service Ballycroy Visitor Centre – Wild Nephin National Park
National University of Ireland Galway National University of Ireland Galway Campus
North Mayo Heritage Centre Enniscoe
____________________
Offaly County Council Lloyd Town Park Tullamore
Office of Public Works Altamont House and Gardens
Office of Public Works Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre
Office of Public Works Castletown Demesne
Office of Public Works Derrynane Historic Park
Office of Public Works Fota Arboretum & Gardens
Office of Public Works Garinish Island
Office of Public Works Grangegorman Military Cemetery
Office of Public Works Irish National War Memorial Gardens
Office of Public Works The Iveagh Gardens
Office of Public Works The Phoenix Park Victorian Walled Garden
Office of Public Works Saint Stephen's Green
__________________
Sport Ireland National Sports Campus Sport Ireland Campus
__________________________
South Dublin County Council Corkagh Park
South Dublin County Council Rathfarnham Castle Park
South Dublin County Council Sean Walsh Park
South Dublin County Council Tymon Park
South Dublin County Council Waterstown Park
____________________
Waterford City and County Council Kilbarry Nature Park
Waterford City and County Council Waterford Greenway
__________________
Waterford Institute of Technology Waterford Institute of Technology Sports Campus
_________________
Westmeath County Council Mullingar Town Park
______________________________ __
Wexford County Council Pearse Park - New Ross
Wexford County Council The New Ross Library Park
_____________________
Wicklow County Council Glendalough Cemeter
The Green Heritage Site Accreditation is awarded to public green spaces of historical importance, that actively understand, manage, and promote their heritage which makes them unique.
Green Heritage Site Accreditation:
Maynooth University/Saint Patrick’s College - Maynooth Campus
Mayo County Council - Turlough Park
National Parks and Wildlife Service - Connemara National Park
National Parks and Wildlife Service - Killarney House and Gardens
North Mayo Heritage Centre Enniscoe
Office of Public Works - Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre
Office of Public Works - Irish National War Memorial Gardens
