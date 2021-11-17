Search

17/11/2021

Labour TD calls for PCR testing delays to be tackled

Labour TD calls for PCR testing delays to be tackled

Labour TD calls for PCR testing delays to be tackled (Credit: Rollingnews.ie)

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Labour health spokesperson Duncan Smith has called on the government to outline its plan to clear the backlog in PCR tests.

Deputy Smith said people must receive confirmatory PCR tests as soon as possible rather than waiting a number of days.

He said the increase in the incidence rate of Covid in the community has brought the PCR system under 'extreme pressure' and self referral test centres are booked out with people waiting days for an appointment to get a test.

Deputy Smith added that the HSE has completed 197,252 tests in the last 7 days which is an 'extraordinary amount' but the level of capacity is now at breaking point.

He added: "There are times when there are no appointments available for two days. People are having to wake up early to get ahead of the rush and book an appointment like they would for concert tickets. This is a ridiculous situation. We’re talking about people’s health in the middle of a pandemic."

He said testing centres are currently under-resourced and unable to deal with the latest surge in covid cases.

"Testing and tracing has always been fundamental to preventing community spread, particularly in health care settings and workplaces and we are facing another crunch point in our Covid journey and we need to ensure the fundamentals are in place to protect people." added Mr. Smith. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media