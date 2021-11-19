Guests revealed for Angela Scanlon's 'Ask Me Anything'

Vogue Williams, Emma Dairi, and Patrick Kielty join Angela Scanlon to be asked anything on RTÉ One.

The series returns with the fifth episode of her new entertainment show Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything.

Fade Street graduate, fake tan aficionado, podcaster, and wannabe royal-in-waiting Vogue Williams chats to Angela about her pregnancy morning/all day sickness; deep fake porn; coping with unsolicited judgement on her parenting decisions and the top baby names that are currently in the running for her third child with her very posh hubby Spencer Matthews.

Best-selling author, social activist, and Rialto fashionista Emma Dabiri speaks to Angela about one of her super fans - President Michael D. Higgins; sleep deprivation; the politicization of armpit hair and scaling clothes mountains at rag yards to help her mum out when she was a kid.

Stand-up comedian and proud husband Patrick Kielty tells Angela how he was mistaken for Italian secret service at the Pope's funeral; the comedic tips he got from his hero Billy Connolly and how he wooed his wife Cat Deeley with a Bevery Hills brunch love story worthy of a rom-com!

Angela will bring her unique mix of enthusiasm, wit and affectionate slagging to this one-hour show featuring surprises and unexpected revelations for the celebrity guests, as they all agree to be asked, absolutely anything.

Spend your Saturday night with Angela and the crew this Saturday night on RTÉ One at 9:50pm.

The eight-part series runs until December 11.