Men expected to splash out more on clothes than women in Black Friday sales

Men will spend more on clothes than woman on Black Friday according to a bank survey.

The data comes from AIB bank, following analysis of credit card transactions during Black Friday 2020.

The data was compiled from over one million card transactions carried out by Irish consumers online on Black Friday 2020 and has been anonymised and aggregated.

The busiest time for shopping came between 11am and 2pm on Black Friday, last year.

Clothes were the most popular purchase, followed by electronics and hardware.

Black Friday shoppers are expected to spend €8,000 a minute on clothing at the end of this week.

Over €25,000 is expected to be spent each minute during Black Friday, according to the AIB forecast.

AIB has warned customers to be wary while shopping on Black Friday to ensure they do not fall victim to scams and fraudsters.

It issued the following advice to the public:

When buying something online never transfer money directly to a seller’s account.

Beware of bargains. While Black Friday is all about getting the best bargains, buyer beware, because if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Check that the payment page you are buying through is secure – make sure you’re not buying from a fake or imitation website.

Check your bank statements often. You can view your statements quickly online after you have purchased something to ensure you have been charged the correct amount.

Finally, log out. Once you’re done shopping online, ensure you have logged out of any websites you have used to ensure there isn’t a risk of them being used by someone else.