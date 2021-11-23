Search

23/11/2021

Soc Dems announce new Bill that will eradicate religious influence from sex education in schools

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

The Social Democrats will this week bring forward a bill to standardise sex education in schools, which they say should be fact-based and free from religious influence. 

The Bill will look to amend the wording in the 1998 Education Act to include paragraphs such as providing evidence informed health education (being evidence of an objective nature), including cognitive, emotional, physical and social aspects of relationships and sex education and developing respectful social and sexual relationships.

The Bill also states that sex education in schools must be reviewed at least once every five years.

Social Democrat TD for West Cork, Holly Cairns, took to twitter today to ask her followers to make their TD aware of the bill which will likely be voted on this Wednesday 24. 

