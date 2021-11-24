APPEAL: Gardaí seek witnesses in relation to serious assault of a 51-year-old man

APPEAL: Gardaí seek witnesses in relation to assault of man (Image: Shutterstock)
Gardaí are seeking witnesses in relation to a serious assault of a man.
A 51-year-old man was approached and assaulted by a group of males on Sunday, November 21, 2021 shortly before 5pm on Haddington road, Dublin.
The man sustained serious facial and head injuries and is continuing to receive treatment in Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Gardaí said there was a significant number of people in the area at the time following the International Rugby match.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
They are particularly appealing to anyone with camera footage and motorists with dashcam from the Haddington Road area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm to come forward and make the footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station 01 666 9600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
