Number of Covid-19 patients in hospital drops again

The number of Covid-positive patients receiving treatment in hospital has dropped by 29 in the past 24 hours.
Figures released today show that 609 Covid-positive patients were in hospitals this morning.
This represents a fall of 29 since yesterday and 3.9% fall on last Wednesday.
However, the figures are still 10% higher than two weeks ago.
The latest figure for the amount of patients in ICU is 130.
The news on the drop in hospital admissions comes on the same morning that deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said the Covid-19 positivity rate has plateaued "at an extremely high level".
He said their message about people reducing their contacts seemed to be getting through and he hoped to see further improvements in the coming weeks.
