Check your tickets: one Irish EuroMillions player won €500,000 last night

A EuroMillions player who purchased a ticket in a supermarket became the biggest EuroMillions winner in Ireland last night after scooping the top prize of €500,000 in Tuesday’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Tesco in the Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin 16 on Monday 22nd November.

The winning numbers for last night’s (Tuesday 23rd November) EuroMillions Plus draw were: 13, 22, 27, 32, 49.

The Dundrum winner, who now has a ticket worth €500,000, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

The biggest Irish winner from last night’s draw should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

As there was no winner of the incredible €145,091,098 jackpot on offer in last night’s draw, Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €165 million.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has confirmed that over €60.7 million has been raised for Good Causes in the current Lotto jackpot roll-over series since Wednesday 9th June.

Over the last 34 years, this fund has been allocated to support worthwhile causes and local community projects all over Ireland.

Ahead of tonight’s record-breaking draw, the National Lottery are continuing to appeal to players to purchase their tickets early either in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie before the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “The past 5 months have been record-breaking for the Lotto game. The current Lotto jackpot of €19,060,800 and rollover of 24 weeks is unprecedented and has generated a huge amount of excitement across the country.

"While we have not seen a player match the jackpot numbers since Saturday 5th June, we have seen an increase of Lotto players winning larger prizes due to the jackpot prize roll down across the past 15 draws.

"Since Saturday 2nd October, 180 Lotto players who won the Match 5+Bonus or Match 5 prizes have shared an incredible €13.5 million.

"As the Lotto jackpot is capped, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot are instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there is a winner.

"In last Saturday’s draw, a player in Cork scooped €996,216 after matching 5 numbers and the bonus.

"Ahead of tonight’s €19.06 million draw, we are reminding players that the deadline for purchasing tickets is at 7.45pm this evening and tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie. Could tonight’s draw mark the end of the current Lotto jackpot roll? Just a few hours to go until we see!”