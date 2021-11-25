ALERT: Gardaí seek public assistance to locate missing 42-year-old man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 42-year-old Damien Harrison last seen on Carrick Road, Dundalk on Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Mr. Harrison is a resident of Northern Ireland.
Gardaí describe him as being 5’ 5” in height with a slim build with grey hair and blue eyes.
He was wearing a grey hoodie and grey trousers when last seen.
Gardaí said Damien’s family are concerned for his welfare and it is believed that he may be in Dublin city centre.
Anyone with information on Damien’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.