26 Nov 2021

Stellar line up revealed for this week's Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Angela Scanlon returns to screens this week with the sixth episode of her entertainment show Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything on RTE One. 

Proud Kerryman Dáithí Ó Sé talks man spanx; smoking withdrawal symptoms; his feral upbringing; accidentally setting his mother's clothesline on fire and his rose-tinted memories of laying eyes on his now wife for the first time.

TV personality and self-proclaimed diva Gemma Collins chats to Angela about spending £2,000 on a steak dinner; how she hated every claustrophobic minute of Big Brother; evil ice rink spirits and how she'd love to marry Liam Neeson but simply doesn't have a clue who Daniel O'Donnell is. 

Actress Charlene McKenna spills the beans on her new boss Graham Norton; how she was Paul Mescal's first Daisy in The Great Gatsby; how wearing period costume is not conducive to eating pasta and how her brother wanted her help with a septic tank pipe during a wedding dress fitting! 

Angela will bring her unique mix of enthusiasm, wit and affectionate slagging to this one-hour show featuring surprises and unexpected revelations for the celebrity guests, as they all agree to be asked, absolutely anything. 

Spend your Saturday night with Angela, Dáithí, The GC, and Charlene this Saturday night on RTÉ One at 10:10pm.

The eight-part series runs until December 11.

