NPHET recommends masks for primary school children

The proposal for primary school children to wear masks was not unexpected and a final decision on the matter will be taken by the Cabinet on Tuesday.
Discussions around the introduction of masks for some primary school children is due to get under way today by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).
It was recommended that children from third class upwards wear masks until the middle of February 2022 while it was advised that children aged nine and over wear masks on public transport, in shops and other public settings where the rule applies to those aged 13 and over.
Public health experts are also advising that children avoid gatherings such as nativity performances and other similar seasonal events for at least the next two weeks, along with indoor birthday parties, sleepovers and playdates, however, small numbers can meet outdoors.
