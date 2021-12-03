Here's the line-up of guests for tonight's Late Late Show on RTE One

The guest line-up for tonight's Late Late Show has been revealed.

Ryan welcomes some of the stars of the Ireland soccer team who defeated Georgia 11-0 this week. He will be chatting to Ciara Grant, Saoirse Noonan, Denise O'Sullivan and Savannah McCarthy to reflect on their record-breaking win as the dream of World Cup qualification comes within touching distance.

Back with a brand-new album and hugely anticipated stadium tour for 2022, Irish phenomenon Westlife will be live in-studio to perform their latest single ‘Starlight’. ‘Wild Dreams’ is the new album release from Shane, Mark, Nicky and Kian who have been entertaining audiences around the world for more than 22 years.

Breakout stars of the Late Late Toy Show DJ Calum and his Hype-Man Jackson will be back with Ryan to follow up on their explosive performance last Friday night! With appearance offers flying in, the lads have had a busy week.



He had the hit song of summer 2021 and with his family hailing from Ballycumber Co Offaly, singer/songwriter Tom Grennan returns to Ireland to perform the chart-topping hit 'Little Bit of Love'.



Writer and activist Orla Tinsley will chat to Ryan on the anniversary of her double lung transplant about having received the gift of life from an American donor. Orla will highlight the realities of life for people living on the donor transplant list and why it’s so important for the organ transplant programme to run successfully in Ireland.

