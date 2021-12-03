Ask Jackie: 'We have inherited our family home. We would like to sell it. Where do we start?'

Ask Jackie: Your guide to all things property
My two siblings and I have inherited our family home. We would like to sell it, but we have never had to sell a property before, where do we start?
Once the property is officially on the market, sit back and allow your agent to do their job. The agent will keep you informed of viewings and offers and will advise when they will close the bidding on the house and sale agree it with the successful bidder.
You can contact Jackie on 0906 43 29 29 or e-mail jackie.white@raymondwhite.ie
Martyn Allan of IKEA with first customer David Bolger from Athy with Kieran Clancy, and Deborah Anderson of IKEA. PHOTO: ANDRES POVEDA
Laura Devoy with Prof Niamh Hourigan, Vice President of Academic Affairs, MIC Limerick. Pic. Brian Arthur
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.