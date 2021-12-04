Lotto €19 million hasn't been won since September but there's another millionaire

The whopping €19 million jackpot has not been won since the National Lottery capped the top prize at the September 29 draw.
Another week has gone by since there has been any winner of the top prize but there is a new millionaire after one lucky punter scooped €1,034,454 in the main draw on December 4 with a Match 5 + Bonus ticket.
The lucky numbers were 7, 10, 26, 27, 35, 43 and the bonus number 12.
In the Lotto Plus 1 the digits pulled were 2, 4, 7, 17, 34, 36 and the bonus 42. There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million.
In the Lotto Plus 2 the numbers were 6, 24, 29, 39, 41, 46 and the bonus 11. There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.
The winning raffle number was 7732. There were 164 winners of the Raffle Prize each receiving €500.
