Search

07 Dec 2021

No online classes for kids out of school as a result of Storm Barra

No online classes for kids out of school as a result of Storm Barra

No online classes for kids out of school as a result of Storm Barra

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Schools across Ireland will not be required to facilitate online teaching today, as Storm Barra hits the nation.

Schools, colleges and creches are closed in 12 counties today due to the storm.

The news was confirmed by Minister for Education Norma Foley, who referred to the storm warning as being  "significant", "very serious" and "severe."

She told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland: "Given the short notice period it is not a requirement for a school to provide remote teaching."

"I think to be fair we are conscious of the information in relation to the potential closure only came in yesterday afternoon.

"Although, I am aware some schools can do this [remote learning], but, this is a short notice period for schools.

"We believe all things going well this is a single-day event, we will follow advice of Met Eireann."

The government yesterday said that Storm Barra represents a potential threat to life, with violent wind gusts of up to 140kmh.

It also confirmed that Defence Force troops are on standby, alongside members of Civil Defence, throughout Ireland at present.

Residents in three specific counties — Cork, Clare and Kerry — are being warned to be extremely cautious today, especially following recent reports of flooding in the south of the country.

The current storm has already left at least 33,000 homes and businesses without power.

It has also been reported that the River Lee has spilled over into Cork city centre quays.

Further advice and information about Storm Barra from An Garda Síochana can be found by clicking here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media