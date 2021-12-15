Sadness as Irish twins die on the same day at the age of 89

TWINS, Mary and Archie came into the world together and have now gone to their eternal reward together.

Mary McKie and Archie Brown, aged 89, from Ballynanty, Limerick, both passed away on Saturday.

Canon Donal McNamara said it is “very poignant for the two of them to go together”.

“Isn't it unbelievable? It is extraordinary. I knew both of them well – delightful people,” said Canon McNamara.

Mary's Funeral Mass took place at St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand on Monday while Archie's funeral takes place at the same church this Wednesday.

Canon McNamara told the Limerick Leader he had been bringing Holy Communion on the First Friday of the month to Mary for years. “She would always tell me when I'd go that, ‘I have a brother, Archie, he is my twin’. They were very close,” said Canon McNamara.

Both Archie and Mary had failing health in recent times. Mary died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Archie, late of Bus Eireann, Roxboro, Athlunkard Boat Club and Shannon RFC, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

On behalf of St Munchin's and St Lelia's Parish, Canon McNamara expressed his condolences to the families of Mary and Archie.

“They were both delightful, faith-filled people and extremely supportive of the parish in many, many ways. It was always a pleasure to meet with them and visit them.

“It is very poignant for the two of them to go together,” said Canon McNamara.

Mary was laid to rest in Mount St Oliver Cemetery on Tuesday. Archie's burial will take place in Mount St Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Countless tributes have been paid to the twins on rip.ie. Mary was described as a “lovely lady”; Archie an “absolute gentleman”.

May they rest in peace.