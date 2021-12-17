Search

17 Dec 2021

Last orders at 5pm for pubs under latest NPHET advice

Last orders at 5pm for pubs under latest NPHET advice

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

The National Public Health Emergency Team want pubs and restaurants to shut at 5pm to help stem Covid-19 as the Omicron variant spreads.

NPHET reportedly also wants spectator numbers cut at sports matches and the movies.

RTE reports that Dr Tony Holohan's letter to Government recommends the significant reduction of hospitality opening hours to commence from Monday, December 20.

NPHET has warned that all big gatherings could potentially be super spreader events

It is also reported that close contacts of a confirmed case, who have not had a booster shot, will be asked to restrict their movements.

Restrictions around allowing people from four households to gather in the home of one are not set to be tightened.

RTE say the NPHET letter was not specific on weddings.

Schools are to remain open until the Christmas break.

Ireland is also expected to stay in line with EU policy on international travel.

All these latest recommendations will be considered by Government.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media