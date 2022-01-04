Search

04 Jan 2022

Record low of just 11,300 homes listed for sale, report finds

Record low of just 11,300 homes listed for sale, report finds

Record low of just 11,300 homes listed for sale, report finds

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Only 11,300 homes are listed for sale: that's according to the latest MyHome.ie / Davy Q4 2021 Property Price Report.

Conall MacCoille, Chief Economist at the investment platform provider Davy, explained that the the findings of the report are an area of concern for prospective homebuyers.

He said: "The unwelcome message from this quarter's MyHome report is that there is little sign of conditions easing."

"Prices also rose by an uncharacteristically sharp 1.2 per cent in Q4 during the normally quiet winter months: this reflects the market grinding tighter, with the stock of homes listed for sale having fallen to a fresh historic low of just 11,300.

Mr MacCoille added that, as prices continue to increase, more and more people are finding themselves locked out of the housing market.

Other notable findings in the report include the fact that the annual asking price inflation rose by 9.7 per cent nationwide, and that in Dublin, prices increased by 7.4 per cent.

In addition, quarterly asking price inflation in the capital also rose by 1.3 per cent nationally and by 1.7 per cent.

Meanwhile 10.6 per cent increases were experienced elsewhere across Ireland.

Mr MacCoile further said that while his organisation's analysis shows that house prices are now seven times’ average incomes, the Central Bank of Ireland and Economic and Social Research Institute's (ESRI) estimates nevertheless suggest that the mortgage lending rules have stopped house prices rising by an additional 10-25 per cent over and above existing levels.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media