14 Jan 2022

14 Jan 2022

Vigils in memory of young Offaly teacher will take place across the country today

Vigils in memory of young Offaly teacher will take place across the country today

Vigils in memory of young Offaly teacher will take place across the country today

Vigils in memory of Ashling Murphy will take place across Ireland today. 

Ms Murphy, a primary school teacher in Tullamore aged in her 20s, was killed on Wednesday afternoon along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur in Co Offaly.

A 40-year-old man who was previously detained at Tullamore Garda Station was released without charge yesterday evening (January 13). 

The hunt for Ms Murphy's killer continues as Gardai confirm the man is "no longer a suspect". 

A number of vigils will take place in cities and towns in the Republic and Northern Ireland to remember the teacher.

The Women’s Council of Ireland is organising a vigil for Ms Murphy outside Leinster House from 4pm today (January 14) , to coincide with the time she was attacked.

The group said the vigil is being held to remember Ms Murphy and to support all who knew and loved her.

“Women must be safe in our homes and our communities. Join us and call for an end to men’s violence against women,” the said.

People have been asked to bring flowers or candles. A minute’s silence will be held in memory of Ms Murphy.

Events will also be held in Tullamore, Galway, Nenagh, Limerick, Cork, Derry and Belfast.

Floral tributes and messages have been left close to the scene, with one describing her as a “wonderful teacher, friend and exemplary role model”.

