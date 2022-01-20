Search

20 Jan 2022

€8m transfer of National Symphony Orchestra from RTÉ to take place this week

€8m transfer of National Symphony Orchestra from RTÉ to take place this week

€8m transfer of National Symphony Orchestra from RTÉ to take place this week

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

20 Jan 2022

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The transfer of the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) from RTÉ to the National Concert Hall (NCH) is due to take place this week. 

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, announced the government's agreement to the transfer today (January 20). 

The idea behind the transfer - which is due to take effect from January 24 - is to secure a more sustainable future for the orchestra.  

In a statement, Minister Martin said, "I am delighted to oversee the transition of the National Symphony Orchestra and Choirs to the National Concert Hall. It is fitting that the National Symphony Orchestra be brought under the stewardship of Ireland’s national centre for music, forty years after performing at the National Concert Hall’s opening concert.

She called it "a significant red letter day" for everyone with an interest in music in Ireland. 

However, the Director-General of RTÉ, Dee Forbes, called it "a day of mixed emotions". 

She said, "On the one hand we are delighted that the NSO and Choirs will now be on a firm financial footing within the NCH allowing them to plan with confidence into the future, but on the other, we say goodbye today not just to wonderful musicians and support staff, but to colleagues and friends, many of whom have a long history in RTÉ. 

"I have no doubt they will continue in their mission to make great orchestral music and entertain audiences everywhere, and we will of course continue to have a strong broadcasting relationship with them in their new role at the heart of Ireland's National Concert Hall. We wish them all the very best and thank them for the music." 

A major capital redevelopment plan for the NCH is currently being prepared, and the transfer of the NSO and choirs will be part of its vision of being known as a world-renowned music destination. 

The three RTÉ choirs - the RTÉ Philharmonic Choir, RTÉ Cór Linn and RTÉ Cór na nÓg - will also transfer to the National Concert Hall on January 24. 

A total of €8million was provided as part of Budget 2022 to facilitate the transfers. 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media