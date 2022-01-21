Gardai investigate after woman's body found outside Donegal home
An investigation is under way following the discovery of a woman’s body outside a private home.
Gardai are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, outside a home in Kilmacrennan, Co Donegal, on Thursday.
They were alerted to the incident at about 8.20pm.
The body of the woman has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
A file will now be prepared for the coroner.
