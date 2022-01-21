Housing Dept reveals over 40% more new homes began construction in 2021 than year prior

Thirty thousand seven hundred and twenty four new homes were recorded as having commenced construction in 2021, marking an increase of 42% on the year prior.

That's according to the Department of Housing, which today (January 21) published data on Commencement Notices for December last year.

The compiled information reveals that the number of houses which began construction in 2021 totaled almost as many as in 2016 and 2017 combined (30,816).

According to the Department, 1,736 commence notices for new residential homes were received by Building Control Authorities (BCA) in December alone.

It marks a 12% increase on December 2020, when notices were received for 1,549 units.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought down significant restrictions on home-building in 2020, however every other year since 2015 has seen a consistent increase in the number of residential homes built.

The purpose of a commencement notice is to inform the Building Control Authority of the intention to carry out works or a change of use.

It must be submitted no more than 28 days and no less than 14 days before commencement.

Work must then commence within 28 days following validation by the BCA.