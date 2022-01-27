Search

Gardai stop helicopter being transported through Irish village

Gardai encountered the helicopter in Caherconlish in Limerick

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

27 Jan 2022 5:44 PM

A motorist transporting a helicopter on a trailer was stopped by gardai while travelling through Limerick earlier this week.

Gardai have confirmed they stopped a vehicle on High Street, Caherconlish on Tuesday morning. 

The red and white helicopter - a Rotorway Exec 162F - is understood to be registered in Portugal. A recovery vehicle was called by gardai and a jeep, helicopter and motorbike were subsequently taken away. 

A garda spokesperson said a male, aged in his 40s, was brought to Mayorstone garda station following the unusual detection.

They added that the man and the vehicles were later released.

The owner of the helicopter has since contacted the Limerick Leader to state the reason for the vehicle being stopped related to insurance.

"It was regarding insurance documentation on the Belgium-registered transport truck. I produced this documentation to gardai and the vehicles and helicopter were immediately released," he said.

