Gardaí respond as teenage girl is attacked while out exercising

Emergency services have responded to an incident that took place in North Kilkenny shortly after noon on Monday, January 31.
According to local reports, a 17-year-old female was out exercising on a road in the Johnstown area when she was attacked.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that they are currently responding to a report in Johnstown, Co Kilkenny which occurred shortly before lunchtime.
The garda helicopter is currently at the scene.
The Irish Times has reported the girl sustained minor injuries in the attack.
More to follow...
Vincent Rossi and his son Sully, Portlaoise, who died in a road traffic accident near Killeigh in 2019. Pic: Denis Byrne
Laois Sinn Féin County Councillor Aidan Mullins stands in one of a row of badly vandalised empty apartment in Corrig Glen, Portarlington.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.