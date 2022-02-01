Search

01 Feb 2022

Gardaí renew appeal for information on murder of Donegal man 17 years ago

Gardaí renew appeal for information on murder of Donegal man 17 years ago

Gardaí renew appeal for information on murder of Donegal man 17 years ago

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Feb 2022 12:05 PM

Gardaí are renewing an appeal for information about a Donegal man murdered 17 years ago. 

According to Gardaí, Shaun Duffy was attacked and fatally wounded at his home at Meenacross, Dungloe, Co Donegal in the early hours of Saturday January 29 2005. 
 
Shaun had been socialising in the Strand View Bar in Maghery on Friday 28th January 2005. He then continued to socialise at a house in Meenacross, Dungloe and returned to his own home at approximately 2:30am. His body was discovered in his home shortly before 2:30pm that afternoon. 


 
Investigating Gardaí in Milford continue to appeal for information in this case and believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice. 

With the passage of time, someone may now be in a position to provide information to investigating Gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may now be in a position to provide further information.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media