Search

08 Feb 2022

TD apologises for 'shop around' and 'stop complaining' comments about cost of living crisis

TD apologises for 'shop around' and 'stop complaining' comments about cost of living crisis

Reporter:

David Power

08 Feb 2022 10:25 AM

The Fianna Fáil TD who urged people to "shop around" and not complain about the cost of living crisis has issued an apology. 

Deputy Seán Fleming issued a statement about his heavily criticised comments which he made on national radio on Monday. 

"I did not intend to imply people shouldn't complain about the cost of living, that wasn't my intention and for that I apologise. I was urging people to also shop around for best value, in addition to measures being taken by the Government," Deputy Fleming said. 

"The government and Fianna Fáil take the issues around the cost of living very seriously. We are taking action to help ease the cost of living pressures many are currently facing. I am very aware of the cost of living pressures that are currently confronting people and businesses," the TD added. 

The Laois/Offaly TD had come in for considerable criticism for his comments on RTE's Drivetime radio programme on Monday evening. 

Guests on RTÉ's Claire Byrne show later that night roundly criticised him for his remarks. One woman told the show she had to open the door of her cooker to try and heat her house that morning, as she couldn't pay her gas bill. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media