Search

09 Feb 2022

Gardaí to mark 100 years since its formation

Gardai to mark 100 years since its formation

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Feb 2022 10:16 AM

Email:

Reporter

A series of initiatives and events have been planned to mark 100 years since the formation of An Garda Siochána.

Wednesday marks the centenary of the inaugural meeting of the foundation committee that led to the creation of the Irish police force.

Called by Michael Collins, the meeting took place at the Gresham Hotel in Dublin and among the attendees was Michael Staines TD, who would go on to become the first Garda Commissioner.

Commemorative events and initiatives are planned for the year ahead include the presentation of a centenary service medal to all serving and retired Garda members, the publication of two books on the organisation in its first 100 years and the renovation of the Garda memorial cenotaph.

A specially commissioned piece of music by the composer Odhran O’Chasaide will be performed by the Garda band at a commemorative event in Dublin Castle in August.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “Over the past century An Garda Siochána has established a very strong bond with communities and has become a central part of people’s everyday lives.

“As an organisation it has adapted to change in order to serve the past and present needs of a national, unarmed police service, while also striving to provide a specialist response to prevent and detect crime.

“As we reflect on 100 years of Ireland’s police service and its achievements in keeping people safe, we must remember our 89 colleagues who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“Their brave and courageous efforts will be a core part of this year’s commemorations.

“The history of An Garda Siochána belongs to the Irish people and to the generations of Gardaí who have devoted their lives to keeping people safe.

“I hope that the planned events and initiatives will provide the public with an opportunity to learn more about An Garda Siochána, as well as pay tribute to those who currently serve and those who came before us.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media