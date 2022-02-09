Statutory sick pay for all employees approved by Oireachtas Committee

The Oireachtas Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment has approved a a Government plan to give all workers the right to paid sick leave.

The committee is recommending that all employees be entitled to the right of statutory sick pay, ensuring workers on all forms of employment contracts receive the same protections.

A pre-legislative scrutiny report of the General Scheme of the Sick Pay Bill has been published by the committee but members have expressed concern about medical certification requirements and how it could act as an additional obstacle.

Some form of rebate of the cost of such a certification should be made available to lessen the financial burden on employees, particularly those who are in a low income bracket, has been recommended by the committee.

Calls for businesses to be given exemptions from the sick pay requirement if they can demonstrate to the Labour Court that they cannot genuinely afford to make such a payment has also been recommended.

Committee Cathaoirleach Maurice Quinlivan described Ireland as an anomaly as one of the few advanced countries in Europe with no mandatory sick pay scheme.

Launching the report he said:

"At present, there is no statutory obligation on an employer to pay for a medically certified absence of an employee due to illness.

"While many employers do provide such sick pay, employees who do not receive such sick pay are disadvantaged."

Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment announced details of the new law to give all workers the right to paid sick leave in June last year.

The scheme will be phased in over a four-year-period, starting with three days per year in 2022, rising to five days payable in 2023 and seven days payable in 2024, with employees eventually covering the cost of 10 sick days per year in 2025.

Statutory sick pay will be paid by employers at a rate of 70% of an employee's wage, subject to a daily maximum of €110.

