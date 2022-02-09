Search

09 Feb 2022

Only British soldier charged with murder in connection with Bloody Sunday named in Dail

Former British paratrooper's identity revealed by Aontu leader Peadar Toibin

Only British soldier charged with murder in connection with Bloody Sunday named in Dail

Peadar Toibin - named Soldier F in Dail

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Feb 2022 4:16 PM

The only British soldier charged with murder in connection with the Bloody Sunday massacre, who has been granted anonymity, has been named in Dail Eireann.

The former paratrooper, known as Soldier F, who was charged with two murders and five attempted murders, was named by Aontu leader Peadar Toibin during leaders' questions time.

The withdrawal of the charges against the former soldier caused outrage when the charges were withdrawn last year, prompting SDLP leader and Foyle SDLP Colum Eastwood using 'parliamentary privilege' to name him in Westminster.

Posters containing the names of all the British soldiers, including Soldier F, were put up across Derry over the weekend of the 50th anniversary of January 30, 1972 massacre.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media