14 Feb 2022

REVEALED: the counties that spent the most and least for Valentine's Day

Photo: iStock

Reporter:

David Power

14 Feb 2022 1:23 PM

Consumer spending jumped by 450% in the lead up to Valentine's Day, with Leitrim, Tipperary and Offaly coming out on top as the most romantic counties when it comes to spending.

The figures have been released following an analysis of card spending by Bank of Ireland in the period February 4 to 8.

Speding focused on traditional Valentine’s gifts including chocolates, jewellery, perfume and spa breaks

There were big year-on-year increases on the same period last year in Leitrim (+757%), Tipperary (+603%), and Offaly (+518%).

However, there were more modest increases elsewhere with counties Carlow (+326%), Clare (+336%) and Cork (+384) spending the least. 

With the reopening of the economy, spending has dramatically increased on hotels, up by 1,000%.

With many people enduring lock down for several months there has been a noticeable spending increase on grooming and beauty products which was up a by a staggering 880%. 

And it wasn't the youth who topped the charts in romantic spending with the 46 to 55 age cohort coming out on top by producing a spending rise of 520pc.

Local News

