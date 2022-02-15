Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal collision on Valentine's Day
Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 70s died in a two-vehicle crash in Co Offaly.
The crash happened yesterday morning (Monday February 15) just after 10am on the N52 at Bunaterin, near Tullamore.
The man, who was in his early 70s, was fatally injured.
Gardai said his body has been removed from the scene and taken to Midlands Regional Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
The second driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The road had been closed earlier on Monday to allow a forensic investigation to take place, but has since reopened.
Zeta O'Reilly and Sean O'Neill at the Dunamaise Theatre on their wedding day on Saturday, February 12
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.