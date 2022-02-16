Rents for public housing tenants in Northern Ireland to be temporarily frozen

Rents in Northern Ireland will be temporarily frozen for Housing Executive tenants, the Communities Minister has said.

Deirdre Hargey confirmed today (Wednesday February 16) that the move would be introduced following a surge in the cost of living, which has left many families and households struggling.

Ms Hargey said she wanted to support people “facing soaring fuel and household bills”.

The rent freeze for Housing Executive tenants will apply for 2022/23.

The Housing Executive is responsible for housing thousands of people and families across Northern Ireland.

The move, she said, will “not place any further financial burden on individuals and families trying hard each day to make ends meet”.

“This follows the recent success in closing the loopholes in welfare mitigation schemes, meaning top-up payments will be available to more people who currently have their benefits reduced because of the ‘bedroom tax’ and benefit cap,” she added.

“I have also announced a £200 payment to support 280,000 eligible people in meeting their energy costs.”

“Right now, tenants need security, and a freeze in their rents will provide a bit of stability on an important housing cost in an uncertain climate.”

Ms Hargey also said that housing associations in the region should consider the pressure tenants are under when setting rent levels.

“Every household, including all those across the social housing sector, are facing unprecedented living costs.

“While I appreciate rent levels are an issue for each housing association board, I would call on them to be mindful of the times we are in when considering rent levels,” the minister said.