Search

18 Feb 2022

'We want to hear from you' - Govt seeks public opinion on tackling gender-based violence

'We want to hear from you' - Govt seeks public opinion on tackling gender-based violence

'We want to hear from you' - Govt seeks public opinion on tackling gender-based violence

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

18 Feb 2022 2:10 PM

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The government is seeking public consultation on a new national strategy to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence. 

The announcement was made yesterday (Thursday February 17) by Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, who confirmed the final strategy will be published in April. 

The consultation, which will reportedly run for three weeks, will ask people's views on the matter and what they would like to see in the new strategy. 

Minister McEntee said, "We are committed to tackling domestic, sexual and gender based violence. I will shortly publish a new strategy, with input from across government, to support victims, strengthen our laws and bring about the change in attitudes needed to deal with this awful violence and abuse.

"The overall goal of the new strategy is clear - zero tolerance in our society of domestic sexual and gender based violence." 

Participants will be asked whether Irish laws are strong enough to provide justice to victims, among other questions including how supports for victims can be improved. 

According to Minister McEntee, it will emphasise four key pillars including prevention, protection, prosecution and policy co-ordination. 

She said, "We want to hear from you." 

The final strategy will be accompanied by an action plan defining how the aims of the consultation will be achieved as well as timeframe for delivery. 

The consultation is available as an online survey through the Department of Justice website. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Portlaoise RFC announce new title sponsors

Portlaoise Rugby Club Co-Captain, Ross Cooper, Martin Reddin, Portlaoise Rugby Club Chairman, Rugby Player, Jenny Keegan, Club President, Philip Bradley and Andrew Graham, Emo Oil Managing Director

Rugby

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media