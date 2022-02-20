Man arrested and witnesses sought as woman dies in Clare crash

A WOMAN in her 30s has died after the car she was a passenger in crashed in Clare on Saturday evening.

A male, also aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene of the collision on the road between Lahinch and Ennistymon.

A garda spokesperson said they are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 6.40pm on Saturday at Lahinch, County Clare.

"A female passenger of the car involved, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other serious injuries to persons was reported.

"A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene," said a garda spoksperson. The male was being detained at Ennis garda station on Saturday evening.

The scene was preserved for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon garda station on 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station," said the spokesperson.