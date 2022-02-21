Search

21 Feb 2022

Huge support for RTE star Joe Duffy's after his mother Mabel's death

Joe Duffy and his mother Mabel PIC: NKManagement

21 Feb 2022 12:45 PM

 The death has been announced of RTE radio star Joe Duffy's mother Mabel at the age of 92.

Joe's management company, NK Management, announced the sad news on Instagram on Monday morning.

In a short statement, they said: "It is with great sadness that NK Management announce the passing of Joe Duffy's beloved mother, Mabel (92) on Sunday afternoon in Kiltipper Woods Care Centre surrounded by her loving family."

Mabel Duffy's death notice states that she was a "beloved wife to the late Jimmy, cherished mother of James, Joseph, Peter, Brendan and Pauline, predeceased by her youngest son Aidan (25).

"Sadly, missed by her loving family, sisters Monica and Patsy, In-laws, Bernard, Stephen and Marie, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Grandmother to Wayne, Geoffrey, Ciara, Ian, Emma, Darragh, Seana, Conor, Ellen, Seán, Ronan and her great-grandchildren."

Hundreds of people have already paid their respects and shared support for Joe and his family on RIP.ie. One person wrote: "So very sorry to hear the sad news of your lovely Mam's passing, she was a lovely gentle lady, I enjoyed having a chat with her whenever I met her at the shops. Condolences to all Mabel's family. May she rest in Peace.

Another tribute read: "So sorry to hear the sad news about Mabel, she was a kind and loving woman who’ll never be forgotten, I had the pleasure of doing her hair for many years and loved her dearly, may she have eternal peace, condolences to all the Duffy family."

Her remains will be reposing in Stafford’s Funeral Home, Ballyfermot, on Tuesday, February from 4pm to 6pm.

Leaving from 6 Claddagh Green, Ballyfermot, on Wednesday morning, February 23, at 11.15am to arrive for funeral Mass at 11.30 in St. Matthew's Church, Ballyfermot, followed with burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.

May she rest in peace. 

