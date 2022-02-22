Search

22 Feb 2022

Martin calls Ireland and Germany 'old close friends' as major Russian gas project blocked

22 Feb 2022 1:55 PM

The German Chancellor has said that the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas project cannot go ahead, following the latest Russian action in Ukraine.

His comments come after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in the east of the country, allegedly to carry out “peacekeeping” duties.

During a press conference today (Tuesday February 22) with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Taoiseach - who called Germany and Ireland "old and close friends" in a Tweet - urged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to de-escalate the situation. 

He said, "The announcement by President Putin yesterday that Russia was recognising the separatist regions in Ukraine crosses a line – it is a flagrant violation of international law and a breach of Ukraine’s sovereignty." 

“It breaches the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, under which all members must refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state." 

During the press conference, Chancellor Scholz confirmed he had asked German officials to halt the review process for the major gas pipeline project, stating, "The situation we find ourselves in today is a completely different one." 

He said intervention would mean no certification process would be possible for the controversial energy project. 

“That sounds technical, but it is the necessary administrative step so there can be no certification of the pipeline and without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot begin operating.” 

According to Mr Scholz, the EU had been for several weeks preparing its response in the event of Russia escalation.

He said that over the course of the day, the EU would conclude sanctions and that the bloc could be trusted to act quickly.

“We have prepared for this moment very carefully,” he told reporters in Berlin. 

He also praised the Ukrainian leadership for not letting the country be provoked into war. 

The Taoiseach said, "As I have said, together with our EU partners, Ireland stands in solidarity with Ukraine. The Chancellor and I discussed the EU’s response – which will be robust.

“I again call on Russia to de-escalate, and to withdraw its military forces from the Ukrainian border.”

